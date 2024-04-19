Two Trenton Residents Charged With Endangering The Welfare Of A Child

Two Trenton residents are charged with alleged endangering the welfare of a child. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department arrested 53-year-old Stephanie Jean Thompson and 63-year-old Terry Thompson.

The probable cause statement indicates they created a substantial risk to the health of multiple children under the age of 17, by allowing the home to be extremely unsanitary.

Both were arrested and booked into the Grundy County Jail with bond set for each at $15,000 cash only.

Their next court appearance is April 23rd before Judge Anthony Horvath for a bond appearance.

Share this:

Tweet

