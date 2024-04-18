Chillicothe Police For Wednesday

One hundred nine calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday. Some of the calls include…

10:03 am Officers responded to the intersection of Business 36 and Washington Street for a disabled semi blocking the roadway. Officers were able to assist with traffic until the truck was removed them the road.

04:57 pm Officers responded to the 200 block of East Bridge Street for a structure fire. Officers provided traffic control for the Chillicothe Fire Department.

06:05 pm Officers responded to Polk and Washington Street for a two-car motor vehicle accident. A vehicle failed to yield while attempting to turn left onto Polk Street, striking the other vehicle, which was traveling south through the intersection.

Officers also handled several traffic stops, business checks, vehicle checks, and followed up with numerous investigations.

