The Chillicothe R-II School District will continue with the Career Ladder Program. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says this is a program for the teaching staff.

Provides qualifying teachers who volunteer a stipend in the summer.

Wiebers says they are waiting to hear on funding from the state.

The district anticipates the legislature and governor will approve continuing the program.

If approved the district will work with teachers as the summer months begin.

