School Board Approves Sale Of Dewey School And Personnel Matters

The sale of Dewey School and personnel matters were handled in the Chillicothe R-II School Board Executive session.

The Board approved the contract for the sale of the Dewey School and Staff Parking Area to Michael Neal (Luz Verde, LLC) for $199,900.

Personnel

Hires – Certified (All for 2024-25)

Mary Triplett, Middle School Science

Madison Book, First Grade Teacher

Casandra Leach, High School English

Kaylee Myers, Second Grade Teacher

Brooke Teeter, Kindergarten

Adrienne Allen, Middle School Counselor

Erin Yuille, Chillicothe Elementary School Counselor

Resignations – Certified (Effective at the end of the 2023-2024 school year)

Heather Carvajal, High School English

Rebeca Lewis, First Grade

Rebeca Burr-Polley, Middle School Counselor

Angela Black, Kindergarten

Hires – Support Staff (Effective Summer 2024)

Alijah Hibner, Summer Custodial

Laik Graham, Summer Custodial

Christian McLean – Summer Custodial

Resignations/Retirements – Support Staff

Tabitha Mitchell – Dewey Paraprofessional (Effective immediately)

Juliette Gibson, Parents As Teachers (Effective at the conclusion of the 2023-24 school year)

Shelley Reed, Dewey School Nurse (Effective at the conclusion of the 2023-24 school year)

Extra Duty – Hires (All for 2024-25)

Kellen Overstreet, Head Boys Track Coach

Ben Coult, High School Assistant Track Coach

Lauren Peterson, Middle School Cheer Coach

Dawson Wheeler, Middle School Head Wrestling Coach; Assistant High School Wrestling Coach, and Middle School Assistant Football Coach

Julienne Graupman, High School Dance Coach

Roman Cranmer, High School Assistant Track Coach

Extra Duty – Resignations (Effective at the Conclusion of the school year)

Jana Shira, FBLA Sponsor

Andrew Jobe, Middle School Assistant Football Coach

Ronald Cairns, High School Assistant Wrestling Coach

Kellen Overstreet – Assistant Track Coach

Inger Young, Middle School Cross Country Coach

