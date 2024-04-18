Search
School Board Approves Sale Of Dewey School And Personnel Matters

The sale of Dewey School and personnel matters were handled in the Chillicothe R-II School Board Executive session.

The Board approved the contract for the sale of the Dewey School and Staff Parking Area to Michael Neal (Luz Verde, LLC) for $199,900.

Personnel

Hires – Certified (All for 2024-25)

  • Mary Triplett, Middle School Science
  • Madison Book, First Grade Teacher
  • Casandra Leach, High School English
  • Kaylee Myers, Second Grade Teacher
  • Brooke Teeter, Kindergarten
  • Adrienne Allen, Middle School Counselor
  • Erin Yuille, Chillicothe Elementary School Counselor

Resignations – Certified (Effective at the end of the 2023-2024 school year)

  • Heather Carvajal, High School English
  • Rebeca Lewis, First Grade
  • Rebeca Burr-Polley, Middle School Counselor
  • Angela Black, Kindergarten

Hires – Support Staff (Effective Summer 2024)

  • Alijah Hibner, Summer Custodial
  • Laik Graham, Summer Custodial
  • Christian McLean – Summer Custodial

Resignations/Retirements – Support Staff

  • Tabitha Mitchell – Dewey Paraprofessional (Effective immediately)
  • Juliette Gibson, Parents As Teachers (Effective at the conclusion of the 2023-24 school year)
  • Shelley Reed, Dewey School Nurse (Effective at the conclusion of the 2023-24 school year)

Extra Duty – Hires (All for 2024-25)

  • Kellen Overstreet, Head Boys Track Coach
  • Ben Coult, High School Assistant Track Coach
  • Lauren Peterson, Middle School Cheer Coach
  • Dawson Wheeler, Middle School Head Wrestling Coach; Assistant High School Wrestling Coach, and Middle School Assistant Football Coach
  • Julienne Graupman, High School Dance Coach
  • Roman Cranmer, High School Assistant Track Coach

Extra Duty – Resignations (Effective at the Conclusion of the school year)

  • Jana Shira, FBLA Sponsor
  • Andrew Jobe, Middle School Assistant Football Coach
  • Ronald Cairns, High School Assistant Wrestling Coach
  • Kellen Overstreet – Assistant Track Coach
  • Inger Young, Middle School Cross Country Coach

 

 

