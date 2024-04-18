School Board Approves Sale Of Dewey School And Personnel Matters

The sale of Dewey School and personnel matters were handled in the Chillicothe R-II School Board Executive session.
The Board approved the contract for the sale of the Dewey School and Staff Parking Area to Michael Neal (Luz Verde, LLC) for $199,900.
Personnel
Hires – Certified (All for 2024-25)
- Mary Triplett, Middle School Science
- Madison Book, First Grade Teacher
- Casandra Leach, High School English
- Kaylee Myers, Second Grade Teacher
- Brooke Teeter, Kindergarten
- Adrienne Allen, Middle School Counselor
- Erin Yuille, Chillicothe Elementary School Counselor
Resignations – Certified (Effective at the end of the 2023-2024 school year)
- Heather Carvajal, High School English
- Rebeca Lewis, First Grade
- Rebeca Burr-Polley, Middle School Counselor
- Angela Black, Kindergarten
Hires – Support Staff (Effective Summer 2024)
- Alijah Hibner, Summer Custodial
- Laik Graham, Summer Custodial
- Christian McLean – Summer Custodial
Resignations/Retirements – Support Staff
- Tabitha Mitchell – Dewey Paraprofessional (Effective immediately)
- Juliette Gibson, Parents As Teachers (Effective at the conclusion of the 2023-24 school year)
- Shelley Reed, Dewey School Nurse (Effective at the conclusion of the 2023-24 school year)
Extra Duty – Hires (All for 2024-25)
- Kellen Overstreet, Head Boys Track Coach
- Ben Coult, High School Assistant Track Coach
- Lauren Peterson, Middle School Cheer Coach
- Dawson Wheeler, Middle School Head Wrestling Coach; Assistant High School Wrestling Coach, and Middle School Assistant Football Coach
- Julienne Graupman, High School Dance Coach
- Roman Cranmer, High School Assistant Track Coach
Extra Duty – Resignations (Effective at the Conclusion of the school year)
- Jana Shira, FBLA Sponsor
- Andrew Jobe, Middle School Assistant Football Coach
- Ronald Cairns, High School Assistant Wrestling Coach
- Kellen Overstreet – Assistant Track Coach
- Inger Young, Middle School Cross Country Coach