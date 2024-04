A house fire at 207 East Bridge Street summoned Chillicothe Firefighters at about 5:00 pm Wednesday. The department arrived in two minutes to find everyone was out of the home owned by Mike Camerillo of Cameron and the tenant was Robyn Gaede. Heavy smoke was coming from the garage, with lighter smoke from the front door. Firefighters attacked the fire, starting in the garage, using about 2,000 gallons of water to put out the fire. They were on the scene for an hour and 9 minutes.

Share this:

Tweet