Two Injured In Separate Single Vehicle Crashes

State Troopers report two crashes involving area residents on Wednesday.

At about 5:45 pm, a single-vehicle crash on LIV 235, a mile north of Chillicothe, left a passenger with minor injuries. Troopers report 18-year-old Robert A. Anson of Chillicothe was southbound on LIV 235, at a high rate of speed. He began skidding and lost control, went off the west side of the road, and struck an embankment. The vehicle overturned, coming to rest on its wheels. A passenger, 19-year-old Markus A. Cunningham of Chillicothe had minor injuries and walked to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment. Anson was not injured. They were not wearing safety belts.

A single-vehicle crash in Adair County at about 1:30 pm left the driver with minor injuries. Troopers report 30-year-old Brittany L. Miller of Brookfield was northbound on US 63, south of Kirksville, and ran off the left side of the road, striking a guardrail. She was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. She was wearing a safety belt.

Share this:

Tweet

