Governor Parson To Visit Area Schools On Book Tour

Governor Parson will visit the area next Wednesday, April 24th. The governor is continuing his Commemorative Book Tour and visiting two area schools.

Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to visit North Central Missouri College Main Campus. He should arrive in time to see the construction of the new Dr. Neil and Susanne Nuttall Student Center and then visit with students and staff, and hold a public book signing at 2:15 pm at Cross Hall first floor lobby

The Governor then travels to Chillicothe and will tour the Chillicothe Elementary School Expansion Project with the School Board at 3:30 pm and will meet with the public and hold a book signing at 4:00 in the CES Library.

