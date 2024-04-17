MoDOT Resurfacing Projects In Linn, Livingston, And Chariton County

MoDOT contractors will begin a multi-county resurfacing project on Monday. The work will begin on Route V in Chillicothe and continue to Route 6 near Galt.

Resurfacing of routes in Chariton and Linn counties. will also take place and are expected to be completed by Mid July.

Routes will be resurfaced later this spring and summer include:

Chariton County Route Y

Chariton County Route MM

Chariton County FF

Linn County Route DD

Linn County Route Y

Linn County Route 130

Linn County Route FF

Linn/Chariton County Route YY

During the projects, the roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place.

