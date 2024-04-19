Two City Board Meetings April 25th

Chillicothe’s Tourism Board and Historic Preservation Commission will meet April 25th.

The Chillicothe Convention and Visitors Bureau Tourism Board will meet at Noon at City Hall. Items on the agenda include:

Financials, grant applications and awards, new employee, activities, and calendar.

The Director will provide updates on hotels, restaurants, attractions, the visitor report, and information on upcoming shows and events.

The Historic Preservation Commission meets at 5:30 pm at City Hall. Old Business includes updates on grants, a certificate of review, and First Christian Church. New Business includes identification of future potential Landmarks and Historic Districts and procedures for nomination.

The meetings are open to the public.

