Parents who track their student’s school bus will need to download a new app. The Chillicothe R-II School District will discontinue the Ride360 App at the end of April. Beginning May 1st, the bus tracking will be using My-Ride K-12.

District officials said the parents who currently have a Ride 360 account will use the same username and password for the new app, My Ride K-12.

Share this:

Tweet