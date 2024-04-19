Carrollton Student Named To Missouri Scholars 100

The 30th Annual Missouri Scholars 100 will be honored this Sunday in ceremonies held in Columbia. Selection to the Missouri Scholars 100 is based on several qualifications, which begin with a GPA of 3.75 or higher, an ACT score of 29 or higher, or SAT of 1280 or higher, and ranking in the upper 10% of the senior class.

One high school senior in the area has been selected as a Missouri Scholars 100. Hanna Richhart, daughter of Michael and Kim Richhart, is a senior at Carrollton High School. Following graduation, she plans to attend the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology for Chemical Engineering.

Two area students are named to the Missouri Scholars 100 Honorable Mention. They include Cole Clay from Milan High School and Micah Tate from Marceline R-V School.

