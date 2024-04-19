Vernon Lee Cox, age 96, a resident of Cameron, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at Missouri Veterans Home, Cameron, Missouri.

Vernon was born the son of Frank and Sadie (Berry) Cox on February 20, 1928, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a graduate of Chillicothe High School. He served in the United States Navy from 1945 until 1952, having served during World War II and Korea. Vernon was united in marriage to Virginia Ileen Wood on June 22, 1951, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She preceded him in death on May 21, 2020. He worked as a repairman for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company for many years. He was a member of St. Munchin Parish, Cameron, Missouri. Vernon was also a 32nd Degree Mason, and was a member of the Abou Ben Adhem Shriners of Springfield, the Scottish Rite, the American Legion Pony Express Post 359 of St. Joseph, the Galmey VFW Post 9638 of Wheatland, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #49 of St. Joseph. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, and camping. Vernon was an avid Kansas City Chiefs and Royals fan.

Survivors include one son, Steven Cox and wife, Nancy, of Cameron, Missouri; one daughter, Glenda Cox (Bob Stanley) of Chillicothe, Missouri; ten grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Virginia; one son, Ricky Don Cox; and two brothers, Charles and Earl Cox.

Graveside services will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, April 22, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

