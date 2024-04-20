MoDOT Roadwork For Week Of 04-22

Resurfacing, pothole patching, Sidewalks and more are on the Missouri Department of Transportation roadwork schedule this week for Northwest Missouri. In the local counties, MoDOT plans include:

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Far West Drive to Kingston for a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through mid-June.

Route 13 – Pavement repairs from Mill Creek Drive at Hamilton to Route P, April 22-26

Chariton County

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement project from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily at the following locations and dates:

April 23 – St. Joseph Avenue to Siloam Avenue.

April 24 – Siloam Avenue to Route F.

Route HH – CLOSED at the Bee Creek Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through mid-July.

Route 5 – Resurfacing project from US 24 to Route KK, April 22-23

Linn County

US 36 – Bridge maintenance at the Locust Creek Bridge, April 22-25, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily. The bridge will be down to one lane with a 12 foot width restriction during working hours.

Route 5 – Resurfacing project from US 36 to County Road 302 April 22 – 26

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through mid-August.

Route D – Sidewalk improvements in Ludlow through April.

US 36 – Resurfacing and pavement improvement project from the Coon Creek bridge in Chillicothe to the Caldwell County line through June. One lane may be closed in either direction around-the-clock. A 15-foot width restriction will be in place with a 10-foot width restriction under the US 65 bridge and the Kansas City Sub railroad bridge in Chillicothe

Route V – Resurfacing project from Chillicothe to Route 6 near Galt, April 23 – May 4. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place

Share this:

Tweet

