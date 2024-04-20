Trenton City Council To Reorganize As Part Of Monday’s Meeting

The Trenton City Council meets Monday at 7:00 pm at city hall. The agenda includes five ordinances and one resolution.

The resolution is for the intent to provide funding for a 20% match on the 16th Street sidewalk Project in 2025/26, under the TAP program.

Ordinances include:

Policies for in-fill housing, Property Transfer Program.

Amending City Code to establish standards for small cell wireless facilities in public right-of-way.

Amending City Code to include language that four members of the city council – one for each ward – be appointed by the mayor.

Amending the 23/24 budget.

Declaring the results of the general election, including council positions and a sales tax for economic development.

Old Business includes:

Removal of Council Member Milka from the finance committee.

Discussion of merit and years of service pay scale and grade and position tables

The board will then adjourn sine die for reorganization of the council.

New business includes:

Committee appointments

Election of Presidejnet Pro-tem

Board appointments

The Muddy Creek boring bid.

Discussion of Verizon Water Tower Agreement.

A Closed Executive Session will follow the regular meeting.

