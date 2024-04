Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Friday:

Troopers in Daviess County arrested 33-year-old Jordan B. Talbert of Gallatin at about 9:30 pm for alleged DWI, speeding, and a lane violation. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.

Early this morning:

Troopers in Clinton County arrested 54-year-old Clinton D. Walker of Hamilton at about 1:00 am for alleged DWI. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

