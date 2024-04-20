Chillicothe Board Of Public Works

Chillicothe’s Board of Public Works will meet Tuesday morning at the CMU office. The meeting begins at 8:00 am, and will begin with a presentation by McLiney and Company on Water and Wastewater financing options.
Reports to the board include:
Electric Department:
Bids received for a new truck
Bids received for Transmission Line right-of-way clearing
Water Resources Department:
Bids received for a Wasterwater UTV
The General Manager’s report will include updating on signers for the CMU bank accounts.