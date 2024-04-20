Chillicothe High School Prom And After Prom

The Chillicothe High School Prom is this evening at the Litton Ag Center, with a theme of “Once Upon A Prom.” The Grand March will be held at 7:00 pm at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center, with the dance to follow.

The Chillicothe High School After Prom Party will be EXTREME.

CHS Key Club and Kiwanis hosting the CHS After Prom, starting at 11:00 PM and running until about 3:00 am Sunday. This year, the after-prom party is at Extreme Racing, and will include unlimited food, go kart racing, ax throwing, and paintballing. There will be drawings for prizes and cash, and even a $500 scholarship.

