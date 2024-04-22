Search
Facebook Twitter
Play Now

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Missouri Highway Patrol Accident and Arrest Reports

A minor injury crash and one arrest are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend.

A single-vehicle crash Saturday near Linneus left the driver with minor injuries.  State Troopers report 28-year-old Aaron J. Wood of Laclede was southbound on Route T, north of Linneus, and struck a deer with his car.  He was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.  He was not wearing a safety belt.

A Kansas man was arrested by State Troopers Sunday in Linn County.  At about 5:20 pm, Troopers arrested 46-year-old Jason M. Smith of Oskaloosa, KS for alleged speeding and driving while revoked.  He was processed and released.

 

Copyright © 2024 KCHI. All rights reserved.

  • 660-646-4173
  • kchi@greenhills.net
  • PO Box 227 421 Washington St Chillicothe MO 64601