Missouri Highway Patrol Accident and Arrest Reports

A minor injury crash and one arrest are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend.

A single-vehicle crash Saturday near Linneus left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report 28-year-old Aaron J. Wood of Laclede was southbound on Route T, north of Linneus, and struck a deer with his car. He was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was not wearing a safety belt.

A Kansas man was arrested by State Troopers Sunday in Linn County. At about 5:20 pm, Troopers arrested 46-year-old Jason M. Smith of Oskaloosa, KS for alleged speeding and driving while revoked. He was processed and released.

