Weekend Chillicothe Police Report

Chillicothe Police Officers handle just over 150 calls for service from Friday through Sunday. Some of the calls include:

Friday, April 19th

2:11 p.m., Officers responded to the 1900 block of Meadow Lane Dr. on a report of a missing juvenile. Officers searched the area and located a boy matching the description in a wooded area. He was returned home. A report was taken.

6:55 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves for a report of possible controlled substances located in the parking lot. Officers arrived and properly disposed of the item.

10:24 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Hickory St. and 1st St. During the stop Officers observed signs of impairment with the driver. Officers investigated the observations. The man was arrested for driving while intoxicated, cited and released.

Saturday, April 20th

1:32 a.m., Officers were called to the 900 block of Locust St. on a report of possible child abuse. Officers arrived and found the suspect had fled. Livingston County Deputies assisted the Chillicothe Police Department by locating the man outside of the city limits of Chillicothe. He was arrested and later taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.

7:53 p.m., Officers made a traffic stop in the 600 block of Commercial St. They found the driver had a revoked driver’s license and also observed signs of impairment. As they took the driver into custody, the man became resistive. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour investigative hold.

Sunday, April 21st

1:38 a.m., Officers made a traffic stop near the intersection of S Washington St. and Ryan Ln. Officers observed signs of impairment and investigated such. During the stop, officers determined the male driver had a suspended driver’s license. He was arrested and later released with citations.

5:07 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Washington St. and Leeper St. Officers determined the male driver did not have a driver’s license. The male was arrested and later released with citations.

Officers conducted traffic stops and business checks.

