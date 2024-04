A pedestrian had serious injuries when she was hit by a vehicle in Sullivan County Sunday afternoon. State Troopers report 63-year-old Mary E. Baugher of Milan was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center for treatment following the crash at about 1:20 pm. The crash occurred on Route OO, north of Milan, as Baugher was exiting her vehicle and stepped into the path of a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Johnathon M. Stanton of Milan.

