Three Weekend Bookings For Livingston County

Three Bookings for Livingston County are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

A Chillicothe man, 35-year-old Andrew R. Crabtree was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center Saturday morning, following his arrest by Chillicothe Police Department for alleged Domestic Assault.

Sixty-year-old Terry Lane Nichols of Chillicothe was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center Saturday at about 8:00 pm for alleged DWI – Persistent offender.  He is held pending the posting of $5,000 cash-only bond.

Thirty-seven-year-old Shane O. Glasgow of Brookfield was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by Livingston County Deputies on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged driving while revoked or suspended.  Bond is set at $10,000 cash only.

