Governor Parson To Make Four Stops In the Area Wednesday

Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s No Turnin’ Back book tour includes four stops in the area, including Chillicothe, on Wednesday.

He will be in Princeton from Noon to 1:00 pm at the Mercer County Library.

He then travels to Trenton for a tour of the new Nuttall Student Center site and a book signing at Cross Hall.  He will be in Trenton from 1:30 to 3:00 pm.

Next, he travels to Chillicothe and will tour the expansion of the Chillicothe Elementary School with the School Board at 3:30 pm.  At 4:00, he will have a book signing in the school library until 4:30 pm.

The final stop in the area is at the Brookfield Public Library, from 5:00 to 6:00 pm.

 

 

