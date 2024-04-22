Ray Allan Cothern, 86 of Chillicothe passed away Saturday, April 20, 2024 at Hedrick Medical Center with his loving family at his side.

Ray was born October 31, 1937 in Wichita, Kansas, son of Iro A. Cothern and Lucille Lux Cothern. He attended school in Kansas and Chillicothe. He graduated from Moberly High School in 1955 and graduated from what is now Truman University with a degree in Business. In 1959 he worked in sales at J.C. Penney and then retired from Walmart. Ray served in the Army from 1961 to 1963. He married Elizabeth Ann Schooler on June 5, 1971 in Fairfax, Missouri. Ray, was a member of the Chillicothe Methodist Church, Wesley foundation in Kirksville and Jr. Chamber of Commerce. He enjoyed fishing, yardwork, flowers, Joy Toys, visiting with his Walmart friends, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife Ann, his son Christopher Ray Cothern (Barbie) of Chillicothe, his daughter Julie Ann Condron (Aaron) of Chillicothe, four grandchildren Caitlyn Marie Cothern, Cayleb Christopher Cothern, Ellie Rayann Condron, and Audrey Claire Condron, his nephew Gary Ray Taylor (Robin) of Columbia, Mo, sister-in-law Jane Hausman (Mark) of St. Joseph, Mo, several nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.

Ray is preceded by his parents Iro and Lucille, his sister Lois Taylor, brothers-in-law’ Ed Taylor and Dale Bennington.

Family visitation will be Wednesday April 24, 2024 from 5pm to 7pm at Heritage Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Thursday April 25, 2024 at 11am at Heritage Funeral Home.

Memorials in honor of Ray may be made to Chillicothe United Methodist Church or St. Judes Children’s Research Center.

Burial will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Mo.

Arrangements under the care of Heritage Funeral Home.

