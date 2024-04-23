Monday Jail Bookings

Two jail bookings for Livingston County are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for Monday.

34-year-old Nathan Matthew McCormack of Independence, MO was arrested by Livingston County Deputies at about 9:00 and booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center for alleged 2 counts of stealing. Bond is set at $60,000 cash only.

35-year-old Miranda Danielle Bakarich of Edwardsville, Kansas was booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail by Livingston County Deputies on a warrant for alleged Failure to Appear on a charge of alleged possession of stolen property. She is held without bond, pending extradition to Kansas.

