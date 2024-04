Members of the Chillicothe City Council and staff members at Chillicothe City Hall will be attending the Missouri Municipal League Northwest Regional meeting, Wednesday in Chillicothe. The meeting will begin at 11:30 am at the Chillicothe Welcome Center.

Chillicothe City Hall will be closed from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm to allow staff to attend the meeting.

