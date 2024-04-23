A Busy Time For Chillicothe High School Seniors

Chillicothe High School seniors will have a very busy couple of weeks as they head towards graduation. CHS Principal Dan Nagel says the senior events begin April 30th.

Seniors where the t-shirt that represents their post-high school choice.

Senior Decision Day is sponsored by RootED, it includes pizza and prizes for the seniors.

May 3rd is the Senior Breakfast, put on by the senior moms. At Noon is the annual Senior Awards Assembly. Mr Nagel says this is an important event.

The Senior Awards will include grants and scholarships that could total more than a million dollars.

May 8th is Senior Professional Development Day.

Providing lessons on life skills, from changing a tire to renting a home.

May 9th is the Baccalaureate at the PAC, starting at 7:00 pm. Earlier that day, Nagel says the seniors will have the Senior Parade at Chillicothe Elementary School.

The seniors parade through the halls in their Cap & Gowns for the younger students.

Graduation will be held May 12th at 3:00 pm in the CHS Gymnasium. Nagel says doors will open at 2:00, and seating in the Gym is on a first come basis. Overflow seating with a live stream of Graduation will be available in the PAC.

