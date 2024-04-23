Search
Milan Woman Dies Of Injuries From Sunday’s Accident

The woman who had serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Sullivan County, has died of her injuries.

63-year-old Mary E. Baugher of Milan was struck on Route OO, north of Milan.  State Troopers reported Baugher was exiting her vehicle and stepped into the path of a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Johnathon M. Stanton of Milan.  She had serious injuries and was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center for treatment following the crash at about 1:20 pm. She was later taken to University Hospital in Columbia, where she died of her injuries early Monday morning.

