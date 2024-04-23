Where’s My Tax Refund

Where’s My IRS Tax Refund? The IRS says you can find answers on the IRS website. The IRS recommends those filing a tax return with a refund check the website at IRS.gov.

Open the site and click on “Get Your Refund Status”.

To check the status of your refund, you will need your social security number, your filing status, and the exact amount of the refund shown on the return.

You can also use the IRS2Go app on your smartphone. You will need the same information to check your status.

The IRS says most refunds are processed in 21 days. If you chose direct deposition it may take a few days for your bank to make the funds available to you.

If you requested a paper check be sent to you in the mail, this may take some time to process.

Remember, if the IRS finds a problem with your tax return, you will be notified by MAIL with specific instructions on contacting the IRS. You WILL NOT be contacted by email, text, or social media.

