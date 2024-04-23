Senator Rusty Black – Bills Sent To House For Consideration

Senator Rusty Black says as the 2024 legislative session continues, he has four bills that have made it out of the Senate and moved to the House for consideration. Black says one of the bills is for funding for a Regional Jail Concept.

Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail is an example of counties creating a regional facility.

The bill would allow counties to form a Jail District and be able to request sales taxes for operation. He is also asking for budget funding to create a pool for possible loans or grants to assist with the program.

Another bill deals with After School Clubs.

Fixing the limitations to make them age appropriate.

He offered legislation dealing with children with medically complex issues

There was also a bill dealing with the Sheriff’s Retirement System.

