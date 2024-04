A Chillicothe woman was arrested by Livingston County Deputies and booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail for alleged Conspiracy to commit a class A/B/C felony exceeding 10 years.

The probable cause statement includes information on alleged conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance into a correctional facility.

Forty-four-year-old Brienne M. Price was arrested Tuesday morning. Bond is set at $5,000 cash only.

Share this:

Tweet