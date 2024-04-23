Chillicothe R-II Summer School

The Chillicothe R-II School District’s Summer School program will begin May 22nd and continue through June 26th. Melissa Young is the Summer School Administrator this year and says summer school will be FREE and Fun.

Offering academic courses in the morning and fun Summer journey courses in the afternoon.

Summer School classes this year will be held at Field School for K-3 and the High School for 4-9. She says there is an attendance incentive program for the students.

Including daily incentives and gift cards for perfect and near-perfect attendance.

Registration forms are available at the schools or you can call Field School at 660-646-2909 and request a form be mailed to you.

Breakfast and lunch will be offered to the students free of charge. Bussing of summer school students will also be available, including limited rural routes. Information on the bus routes and pick-up and drop-off locations will be available in the coming weeks.

Share this:

Tweet

