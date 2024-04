While the plans are underway for the Chillicothe High School Seniors, the staff are also making plans for the Freshmen through Juniors. Principal Dan Nagel says the school year will end on May 17th for the students.

Includes recognition for Freshmen – Juniors before an early dismissal.

The students will be working hard, completing coursework and end-of-year testing, working towards that last day of the school year.

