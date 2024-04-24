Board Of Public Works Approves Bids

Bids and financing were the topics for the Chillicothe Board of Public Works. CMU General Manager Matt Hopper says the board met with a representative of McLiney and Company. He says this was an informational meeting.

Talked about financing options for future projects for the water and wastewater department.

Hopper says the board opened bids for the purchase of a pick-up for the Electric Department. The winning bid was from Max Curnow for $50,500.

The Board approved a bid for clearing a right of way for the transmission line north of Chillicothe.

Awarded to Kale Campbel for $10,700.

After the right of way is cleared, CMU will be moving some of the structures and will rebuild the line.

The board also approved the purchase of a UTV for the wastewater department.

Share this:

Tweet

