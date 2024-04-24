Woman And Child Injured In Caldwell County Crash

A single-vehicle crash in Caldwell County left two with minor injuries Tuesday afternoon. State Troopers report 27-year-old Shirley M. Perry of Braymer was southbound on Route A near High Point Drive when she was distracted by her passenger. She overcorrected and ran off the west side of the road, crossing High Point Drive, and became airborne and struck the ground. Perry and her passenger, a 1-year-old child, were taken to Liberty Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. They were properly restrained.

