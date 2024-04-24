Governor To Join School Board For Special Meeting

Missouri Governor Mike Parson will join the Chillicothe R-II School Board for a special meeting today at 3:30 pm. The meeting will be held at the Chillicothe Elementary School. This will be a closed executive session for a tour of the new construction for the expansion of the building. Governor Parson will be the guest of the board for the tour.

Following the tour of the school expansion, the Governor will have a public book signing in the CES Library at 4:00 pm.

The Governor is also making stops today in Princeton at Noon, Trenton at 1:00 pm, and Brookfield at 5:00 pm, as part of his “No Turnin’ Back” Book Tour.

Share this:

Tweet

