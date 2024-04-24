Search
Facebook Twitter
Play Now

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Youth Library Craft Programs

A Mother’s Day craft program by the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library will be held Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 pm.  This is for teens, ages 12-18 to build a special craft for Mother’s Day or a special lady in their life.  For more information, contact Candy Warren at 660-646-0563.

A program on making paper airplanes for children ages 5-11 will be held at the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library.  The program is Tuesday, April 30th at 5:30 pm.  The participants will then be given time to show off their skills.

Copyright © 2024 KCHI. All rights reserved.

  • 660-646-4173
  • kchi@greenhills.net
  • PO Box 227 421 Washington St Chillicothe MO 64601