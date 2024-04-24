Youth Library Craft Programs

A Mother’s Day craft program by the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library will be held Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. This is for teens, ages 12-18 to build a special craft for Mother’s Day or a special lady in their life. For more information, contact Candy Warren at 660-646-0563.

A program on making paper airplanes for children ages 5-11 will be held at the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library. The program is Tuesday, April 30th at 5:30 pm. The participants will then be given time to show off their skills.

