Four jail bookings for Livingston County are reported by the Sheriff’s office for Tuesday.

50-year-old Jack Eugene Magee of Albany was arrested in Gentry County on a Probation Violation warrant from a charge of driving while revoked. He is held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail. Bond is set at $20,000 cash only.

25-year-old Joseph Z. Robinson was arrested by the Chillicothe Police Department. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.

29-year-old Detrii Dean Hyatt of Chillicothe was arrested by the Chillicothe Police Department on a warrant for 3 counts of alleged possession of a controlled substance. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.

23-year-old Haley Louise Graves of Chillicothe was arrested by the Chillicothe Police Department on a warrant for alleged animal abuse and stealing. She was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $1,000 cash only.

