Chillicothe Citywide Clean-Up – Final Day

The final day of the Chillicothe’s City Wide clean-up will be this Saturday, April 27th. Hours are from 8:00 am to Noon and 1:00 to 4:00 pm.

The Annual Spring Clean-Up is held at the old Transfer Station on Mitchell Road. Hazardous waste materials are not allowed.

Tires are accepted, but there is a charge. Car and pick-up tires are $3 Semi tires are $15 and Tractor tires are $30.

You will need to unload the items you bring to the Spring Clean-up. If you have questions, contact Casey at the CMU office – 660-646-1683.

