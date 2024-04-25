Chillicothe Police Reports

About 250 calls for service have been handled by the Chillicothe Police Department so far this week.

Eighty-one calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department on Wednesday. Some of the calls include:

1:20 p.m., Officers received a report of possible animal abuse occurring in the 1000 block of Elm St. Multiple witnesses observed the abuse occurring. A search warrant allowed officers to search the home and seize the multiple animals inside. Officers also recovered evidence. The investigation continues and charges are being sought.

11:28 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Cherry St. and Bryan St. resulted in the arrest of the driver as officers determined that she was actively violating a protection order. She was later released with a citation.

11:56 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Cherry St. and Springhill St. and found the driver showed signs of impairment. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated and later released with a citation.

In the report for earlier in the week, officers handled more than 170 calls for service on Monday and Tuesday.

Monday,

10:03 am Officers responded to the 1000 block of Washington Street on a report of property damage. Officers were told a suspect had thrown a bottle through a window. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

1:50 pm Officers and EMS responded to the 1900 block of Clay Street for a woman lying in a ditch. The woman was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for evaluation.

Tuesday,

4:36 pm Officers responded to the 1200 block of 3rd Street for a male and female subject taking items from a car and putting the items in their backpacks. Officers made contact with the suspects and recognized a man who was being investigated for narcotics. The 25-year-old man was arrested and was found in possession of additional narcotics paraphernalia. He was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

5:55 pm Officers served a Livingston County warrant for possession of a controlled substance in the 400 block of Cherry Street. They arrested a 29-year-old man, who was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. The report states the arrest was the result of a lengthy investigation where narcotics were seized and sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Lab.

8:32 pm Officers served a Livingston County warrant for animal abuse in the 1000 block of Elm Street. The individual was taken to Caldwell County Detention Center. The arrest was the result of an investigation by Chillicothe Animal Control Officer and Detectives.

