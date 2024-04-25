Governor Parson Visits Chillicothe

Governor Mike Parson visited Chillicothe Wednesday as part of his “No Turnin’ Back” book tour. The governor joined the Chillicothe R-II School Board on a tour of the expansion of the Chillicothe Elementary School. The expansion is funded in part by ESSER funds from the state. The governor says his travels of the state has allowed him to see many examples of good use of both ESSER and ARPA funding in communities and school districts.

He sees good use of the funds to help the kids.

Parson was impressed by what he saw taking place with the construction at the school.

