Search
Facebook Twitter
Play Now

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Driver and Passenger Injured When Garbage Truck Overturns

The driver and passenger of a trash truck had serious injuries Wednesday afternoon when the truck left the road and overturned near Brimson.  The crash occurred at about 2:10 pm.  State Troopers report 71-year-old Preston C. Ramsey of Trenton was southbound on Route CC and failed to stop at a stop sign, he crossed Missouri 146 and went off the road and the truck overturned.

Ramsey was flown to St. Luke’s on the Plaza and the passenger, 34-year-old Caleb Hudson of Spickard was flown to Truman Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.  They were not wearing safety belts.

Copyright © 2024 KCHI. All rights reserved.

  • 660-646-4173
  • kchi@greenhills.net
  • PO Box 227 421 Washington St Chillicothe MO 64601