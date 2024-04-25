Driver and Passenger Injured When Garbage Truck Overturns

The driver and passenger of a trash truck had serious injuries Wednesday afternoon when the truck left the road and overturned near Brimson. The crash occurred at about 2:10 pm. State Troopers report 71-year-old Preston C. Ramsey of Trenton was southbound on Route CC and failed to stop at a stop sign, he crossed Missouri 146 and went off the road and the truck overturned.

Ramsey was flown to St. Luke’s on the Plaza and the passenger, 34-year-old Caleb Hudson of Spickard was flown to Truman Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. They were not wearing safety belts.

