Dry And Drought Conditions Persist

Despite recent rainfall, most of North Missouri continues to be under Abnormally Dry or Moderate Drought classifications. The Missouri Drought Monitor shows nearly all of Livingston, Linn, Daviess, Caldwell, Carroll, Sullivan, Grundy, and Chariton Counties are Abnormally dry. There are portions of Daviess and Chariton County showing Moderate Drought. There are also portions of Sullivan County that show no drought.

Much of east central and southwestern Missouri are showing no drought. There are a couple of pockets of Severe Drought, mainly in Southeast Missouri and a portion of Monroe County in northwest Missouri.

Share this:

Tweet

