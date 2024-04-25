Chillicothe Lady Hornets Basketball Coach Darren Smith To Be Inducted Into MBCA Hall Of Fame

Coach Darren Smith of the Chillicothe Lady Hornets basketball team will be inducted into the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame this Saturday, April 27th. Coach Darren Smith has been coaching High School basketball in the state for 20 years.

The Chillicothe Lady Hornets basketball team went 28-2 this season and finished the year with a trip to the Final 4 and 3rd place in Class 4 basketball. Along with this honor, Coach Smith was also named as Midland Empire Conference coach of the year, Class 4 District 16 coach of the year, and a recipient of the Eddie Ryan Award.

Assistant Coach Terry McKiddy received the Kevin Cub Martin assistant coach of the year award for the state of Missouri. While seniors, Jolie Bonderer and Kayanna Cranmer were both MBCA All-State players, and Jolie was a finalist for Miss Show Me Basketball.

