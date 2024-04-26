Dennis Eugene Hutchinson, age 66, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at St. Luke’s Hospice House, Kansas City, Missouri.

Dennis was born on October 24, 1957, in Chillicothe, Missouri, to Paul Eugene and Julia Ann (Graham) Hutchinson. Dennis grew up on the family farm, in the house that his dad built in Bunch Hollow, near Dawn, Missouri. The farm was Dennis’ favorite place to be. He and his dad built barns, poured concrete and ran a hog operation there for several years. Dennis loved to hunt for deer and mushrooms on the farm. The farm was his happy place.

He was a 1976 graduate of Tina-Avalon High School. He worked for Chillicothe Iron and Steel for several years before he began working for Donaldson Company, in Chillicothe. Dennis worked for Donaldson’s for over 30 years until his strokes in 2021, causing him to retire. He was a welder by trade and won awards for his welding abilities.

Dennis was a member of the Enon Baptist Church. On October 8, 1988 Dennis was united in marriage to Kathy Jean Houseworth, at the Enon Baptist Church in Dawn, Missouri. Dennis and Kathy made their home in Chillicothe and raised their two daughters there. Dennis was a quiet man until you got to know him. He had an excellent sense of humor and surprised you with his quick wit. He loved visiting with people and riding along the countryside. He loved his family and friends. Dennis showed his love and care by building and fixing things for others. He built and welded metal steps for Kathy to lead up to their home even before they were married. He built a huge iron swing set by hand, complete with a crows’ nest, for his children with the specifications they desired and painted it Ford blue. He built a wedding platform, entry doors and bridge for his daughter’s outdoor wedding. He built a squirrel feeder complete with a ramp so they could easily reach the corn that he set out for them. He loved feeding and watching the birds. He was a hard worker, who loved helping others.

Dennis is also survived by his wife, Kathy, two daughters, Amanda Hueber and husband, Staff Sargent Mark Hueber, United States Air Force, of Newport News, Virginia, and Audra Lauren Hutchinson of the home, and her significant other, Rigdon Newsom, of Chillicothe, Missouri; two grandchildren, Lorelei and Magnolia Hueber; his parents; one sister, Denise Willis and significant other, Wayne, of Springfield, Missouri; one uncle, Richard Hutchinson and wife, Carol, of Dawn, Missouri; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Dennis was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Kenneth and Lena Mae Hutchinson; maternal grandparents, Jimmy and Olga Graham; Uncle Lee and Aunt Delores (Hutchinson) Anderson; Aunt Carol Hanks; Uncle Frank and Aunt Norma Jones; cousin, Rickie Anderson; and friend and best man, Michael Anschutz.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, April 28, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, April 27, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, April 27, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Braden Cemetery, Bogard, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting memorial contributions be made to Enon Baptist Church and/or Braden Cemetery and/or Tina-Avalon Ag Department and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

