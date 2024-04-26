Fire At Trenton Nestle Plant

Fire at the Nestle Plant in Trenton was reported early Thursday morning. The Trenton Fire Department received the call at about 12:05 am and were told the fire was inside the plant. They were taken to the fire and found employees had used a garden house to control the fire. They were also told there was a fire on the roof, and they used the ladder truck to access the roof of the building, where they found employees with a garden hose had put out that fire.

Thermal imaging cameras were used to check for any spread of the fire. None was found.

The fire crew commended the employees for their quick action to prevent the fire from spreading.

The cause of the fire was found to be a sky lantern that had landed on the roof and embers from the lantern smoldered until catching a portion of the roof on fire.

The fire department reminds residents, that the Trenton City Ordinance prohibits the use of a sky lantern in the corporate limits of the City.

Trenton firefighters were on the scene for three hours and reported moderate damage to a small section of roof.

