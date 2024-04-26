Livingston County Sheriff’s Report

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for the latter half of April includes several investigations and arrests.

April 16th, deputies took a report of a dog bite occurring in the 7000 block of LIV 237. The bite was from the victim’s own dog. The report was forwarded to the Livingston County Health Department.

April 17th, LCSO received a report of property damage in the 100 block of Brick Road in Utica.

April 17th, LCSO took a theft of a piece of farm equipment from a property South of Ludlow. Suspects are unknown at this time and the investigation continues.

Arrests:

April 12th, a deputy made a traffic stop on US 36 near State Highway C due to an equipment violation. The stop resulted in the arrest of Efrain Mendez on a Linn County Warrant for a past traffic violation. He posted bond and was released.

April 17th, deputies served a Caldwell County warrant on 24-year-old Jodi Greene of Chillicothe, in the 2700 block of Washington Street. Greene was unable to post $500 bond and was transferred to the custody of Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

April 22nd, a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 65 South of Chillicothe resulted in the arrest of 37-year-old Shane Glasgow of Chillicothe on outstanding warrants and for alleged driving while revoked and possession of a controlled substance. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

