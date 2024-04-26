Search
Three Jail Bookings For Livingston County

Three people were arrested and two were booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center for Livingston County.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports:

34-year-old Colby Marie Jackson of rural Chillicothe was booked by deputies to serve a 5-day sentence for animal neglect.

51-year-old Michael A. Aleman of Chillicothe was arrested by Hamilton Police on a Bond Violation warrant from a charge of alleged possession of a controlled substance.  He is held with bond set at $20,000 cash only.

64-year-old Daniel G. Boyd of Independence was arrested in Jackson County on a warrant for alleged forgery.  He is held pending extradition to Livingston County.  Bond is set at $5,000 cash only.

