Two arrests in the area counties are in the Missouri Highway Patrol report for Thursday.

At about 5:30 pm, Troopers in Grundy County arrested 68-year-old Anthony W. Alexander of Indianola, IA for alleged possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine. He was held at the Grundy County Jail.

At about 10:30 pm in Chariton County, Troopers arrested 48-year-old Christopher C. Elliot of Triplett for alleged DWI. He was processed and released.

