Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

Seventy-six calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department on Thursday. Some of the calls include:

7:44 a.m., Officers responded to a 3-vehicle crash at Washington and Webster Streets.

09:22 a.m., Officers responded to the 2100 block of Oaklawn Dr. for a report of property damage. Officers found minor damage to a vehicle.

10:14 a.m., Officers took a report of harassment. Officers were advised that the victim was being threatened.

12:33 p.m., Officers took a report of sexual assault. The investigation continues.

10:53 p.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of E Jackson St. for a report of a female not breathing. Officers arrived and assisted Chillicothe EMS. The woman was transported by medics, but later died. The investigation continues.

