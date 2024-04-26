Chillicothe Mission Kick-Off Is Sunday

04-26-24 Chillicothe Mission

The Chillicothe Mission will have a kick-off party on Sunday as they celebrate a Fresh Start. The Chillicothe Mission, formerly the Community Resource Center, has a new focus and new direction. Johnathan Davis says this is a faith-based organization.

Meeting the spiritual, physical, and emotional needs of men, women,

and children who are in need, poor, or homeless.

The Chillicothe Ministry will include a shelter at a location yet to be disclosed.

A kick-off party will be held Sunday at the YMCA North Gym, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. This includes a free meal, live band, and information on the organization.

