Chillicothe Mission Kick-Off Is Sunday

04-26-24  Chillicothe Mission

 

The Chillicothe Mission will have a kick-off party on Sunday as they celebrate a Fresh Start.  The Chillicothe Mission, formerly the Community Resource Center, has a new focus and new direction.  Johnathan Davis says this is a faith-based organization.

Meeting the spiritual, physical, and emotional needs of men, women,
and children who are in need, poor, or homeless.

The Chillicothe Ministry will include a shelter at a location yet to be disclosed.

A kick-off party will be held Sunday at the YMCA North Gym, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.  This includes a free meal, live band, and information on the organization.

 

